Security Video Shows Man Killed In Hit And Run Crash

Image from video showing the final moments on Arthur Redrick's life before he was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

BUFFALO - Early Friday evening, Arthur Redrick was heading to M-N Mini-mart near the corner of Bailey and Lang Avenues in Buffalo.

He never got there. As he was crossing Bailey, Redrick was hit by a vehicle. The driver sped off. Redrick died.

But a security camera at the store captured the fatal crash. The store's owner shared the video with 2 On-Your-Side.

The video shows Redrick at the corner of Lang and Bailey, then starting to make his way across the street. About midway, Redrick appears to look north down Bailey and then he starts to run to the other side of the street. Then, a white vehicle appears in the camera's field of view. Redrick is hit and then goes airborne. Both he and the vehicle quickly pass through the frame and out of sight from the camera.

Members of Redrick's family have seen the video. They want the driver to run him or herself in to police.

“We are not seeking no type of revenge or anything. We want closure on what happened, what exactly happened to my brother,” says Linda Redrick, the victim's sister.

Saturday, Buffalo Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle which appears to have come from a different security camera. Police say the vehicle involved in the fatal crash should have significant front end damage as well as damage to its windshield.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV