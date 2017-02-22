Schumer questioned on Immigration Reform

Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) interviewed by Two On Your Side's Steve Brown on 2/22/17.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping set of orders Tuesday that implement President Donald Trump's plan to increase immigration enforcement, placing the vast majority of the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation.

The move comes on the heels of a federal appeals court striking down a Trump executive order that temporarily restricted entry to the United States from citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. Trump said he will issue a revised version of those travel rules this week.

On Wednesday, Senate minority leader, Charles Schumer (D-NY) was in Buffalo and Two On Your Side's Steve Brown asked what the senator thought of the development?

"Those who have done nothing and are just trying to become part of the American dream, working hard as many have here in western New York, the answer there is comprehensive immigration reform," said Schumer.

You can see the full interview in the video player on this page. Steve Brown also asked Schumer about the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

A portion of a USA Today article by Brett Molina was used in this article.

(© 2017 WGRZ)