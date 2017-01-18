School Board To Seek Paladino's Removal

Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo School Board passed a resolution Wednesday night to authorize a petition with the State Education Department to remove Carl Paladino, the latest step in a month-long effort to oust the Park District representative from his seat on the board.

The board voted six to three in favor of the resolution, which offers a new argument for Paladino’s removal by the state. According to the language of the resolution, which was drafted with the help of attorney Frank Miller of Syracuse, the board seeks Paladino’s removal on the grounds that he “may have violated the confidentiality of one or more executive sessions and/or having engaged in other violations of his Oath of Office.”

Board members argue that Paladino illegally revealed private information about executive session discussions on the teachers’ contract in an article published in Artvoice, coincidentally the same publication that landed Paladino in trouble in the first place in late December when he made racist comments about the First Family. It’s unclear if the portion of the resolution referring to “violations of his Oath of Office” would apply to those comments in late December.

The board’s majority members first tried to file a resolution regarding Paladino’s removal during the week following those initial comments about the First Family. Majority board members said Wednesday that their legal counsel advised them to change the language of the first resolution in order to draft the second resolution that was presented on Wednesday.

Paladino’s ally on the board, Larry Quinn, called the latest resolution a “joke.”

“It’s searching for a way to get at him,” Quinn said, adding that “I understand why people might want to get at him.”

Two other entities, however, specifically cited Paladino’s comments about the First Family as they announced their intentions to file a petition with State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. Those groups include the Buffalo Teachers Federation and New York State United Teachers (NYSUT).

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ultimately has the power to call a hearing in response to any petition filed under Section 306 of state education law, which gives the commissioner the right to remove a board member if he or she neglects duties. Paladino would have a right to counsel during a hearing. The State Education Department’s media affairs office has said it will review any petition received by its office.

Acknowledging that he used a “poor choice of words” in his comments about the Obamas, Paladino told the public Wednesday night that the board’s majority is instead trying to kick him off as a way to serve their own agenda. Paladino and Quinn also accused other board members of secretly meeting with the attorney about the resolution. The sponsor of the resolution, Sharon Belton-Cottman, strongly denied any wrongdoing in organizing the meeting.

Paladino, appearing in a full public board meeting for the first time since his comments in late December, was repeatedly targeted by speakers during the public comment section.

Rachel Dominquez, a mother of a third-grader in the district, said Paladino’s words were “disgusting” and “present a danger to the children of the Buffalo Public Schools". Another woman, who said she was born in Alabama, likened Paladino’s behavior to Buffalo’s version of Jim Crow.

“I call on Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to be our National Guard,” she said, comparing the situation to the desegregation of Alabama schools in the 1960s, “and remove the hate that stands at the door of our children’s education. We have had enough.”

Paladino said he believes the people who spoke against him have been “severely misled.”

“They don’t understand the intent of the majority and asking for my removal,” Paladino said. “I think the true intent is to get me off the board because I pry too much into unethical and immoral and illegal things that they do.”

Paladino has repeatedly denied interviews with 2 On Your Side, often citing his discontent with critical stories we have published over the past several years. In our first encounter with Paladino in public since his comments, he walked away from our interview. He refused to answer a question about whether he could convince the public he will not use offensive language in the future, given his past behavior both during the 2010 gubernatorial race and while on the Buffalo School Board.

