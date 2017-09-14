School administrators fired at Stanley G. Falk School

Teri Byrne-Knell

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a big shake up in the administration at a school for children with special needs. Two leaders at Stanley G. Falk School were abruptly fired last week.

Superintendent Teri Byrne-Knell was terminated, according to her attorney Robert L. Boreanaz. The longtime Director of Information Services, Michael Reed was also fired.

Stanley G. Falk is a special day school for students up to age 21 with special learning, social and emotional needs. The Falk School is an affiliate of Child and Family Services.

Two On Your Side has learned there is an investigation taking place. What is not clear is who is leading the investigation and the focus of it.

Both Byrne-Knell and Reed were entrenched in the development of the school. They were key players on the school's Smart Schools Investment Plan.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services did not respond to our request for information. The New York State Education Department promised to check into the matter. The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs which can investigate any misconduct, even if pertains to business records or mismanagement of money was contacted and a spokesperson promised to get back with us with information.

Meanwhile, Byrne-Knell's attorney said, "I can assure you that my client was not let go for any wrongdoing or any impropriety whether morally or educationally." he added, "my client was surprised by the termination in one respect and in another was not, there's been an ongoing difference in the philosophy of how the school is operated between the autonomy of the school and the bureaucratic administration of Child and Family Services."

Dawn Mirand has been named interim superintendent. She's the former Ken-Ton schools superintendent who abruptly resigned from her $173,000 job even though her contract wasn't set to end until 2020.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV