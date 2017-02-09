Roll up the Rim to Win burglars caught

Tim Hortons (Photo: Tim Hortons)

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA - If you drink a lot of coffee at Tim Hortons, then you'll know it's "Roll up the Rim to Win" season.

Just north of Lake Ontario in Canada, police have arrested three teenagers for allegedly stealing several boxes of the cups used in the giveaway.

One of those teens was a former Tim Hortons employee where a number of boxes containing "Roll up the Rim to Win" cups were stolen in late January.

