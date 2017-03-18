Rock 'n Roll legend Chuck Berry has died at 90

US rock legend Chuck Berry gestures as he arrives for the Golden Camera Awards ceremony in Berlin February 6, 2008. Berry is receiving a Lifetime Achievement in Music Award. AFP PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL, 2008 AFP)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - According to the St. Charles County Police Department, legendary musician Chuck Berry has died.

He was 90 years old.

Police said Saturday they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road around 12:40 p.m. Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and administered lifesaving techniques. The 90-year-old man, later identified as Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry, could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

Berry is widely viewed as among the most influential artists on rock 'n' roll with hits like Johnny B Goode, Never Can Tell, and Roll Over Beethoven. Berry influenced artists like the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Who and Roger Waters and Pink Floyd.

Last October 18 Berry turned 90. The date also marked the 30th anniversary of two concerts staged for Barry’s 60th birthday in St. Louis by Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Oscar-nominated director Taylor Hackford filmed those concerts as the centerpiece for his documentary, Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll.

Hackford also celebrated Berry’s 80th birthday by releasing a five-disk DVD set with a behind-the-scenes look at those concerts and complete interviews with rock 'n' roll pioneers who attested to Berry’s greatness and eccentricities.

“I think Chuck Berry should be saluted every time there’s a concert,” said Hackford, who is now finishing a film with Robert De Niro called The Comedian. “He is totally unique and his influence just goes everywhere. But, the Rolling Stones are going to do what they’re going to do and they’re a great, great band. They cut their teeth on Chuck Berry and that was clear. They have many times talked about that influence.”



The Beatles had hits with Berry compositions such as Roll Over Beethoven, Rock and Roll Music and Sweet Little Sixteen, and McCartney called Berry “one of greatest poets America has ever produced” in an introduction to the 2014 release of Berry’s complete studio recordings.

Young played with Berry and Richards at Berry’s 1986 induction into the first class of the Rock ’N’ Roll Hall of Fame, in which Richards said in his induction speech for his hero, “I lifted every lick he ever played.”

Prolific Berry Continued To Make Music into his 90s



Just this past October, on his 90th birthday Berry announced plans to team with Dualtone Records to release his first studio album in 38 years next year. Berry announced the new album, Chuck, on his 90th birthday. He said the album is dedicated to Themetta Berry, his wife of 68 years.

"This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy," Berry said in a media release. "My darlin' I'm growing old! I've worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!"

