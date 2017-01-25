Rift among NY Democrats grows again

APRIL 28: Senator Jose Peralta attends the Marriage Equality New York's 12th Annual GALA at Slate on April 28, 2010 (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

ALBANY -- Another Democrat in the state Senate has broken ranks from his party's conference, joining a separate group aligned with Republicans.

Sen. Jose Peralta, a Democrat from Queens, announced Thursday he will join the Independent Democratic Conference, leaving the main Democratic conference.

The move gives the IDC eight members, after it was founded in 2011 with four.

The conference's growing influence adds to the rift among Democrats, who on paper have a Senate majority, but are so splintered that Republicans have a one-seat majority.

“It’s mind boggling that while on the national level Democrats are gearing up to resist the Trump Administration and its attempts to move the country backwards, we have Democrats here in New York propping up an artificial

Republican majority," said Senate Democrats' spokesman Mike Murphy.

"We need elected leaders that will put people ahead of personal gain.”

So the 63-seat Senate has 31 Republicans; 23 Democrats in the main conference; eight Democrats in the IDC; and Brooklyn Sen. Simcha Felder, a Democrat who sits with Republicans. Control of the Senate is critical: Issues such as ethics reform, women's rights and immigration policies have all rested on who holds the chamber's majority. Democrats were unable to win additional seats last November, despite the party holding a two-to-one enrollment edge and high turnout because of the presidential election. In recent months, the IDC added two other New York City members. The conference is headed by Sen. Jeff Klein, D-Bronx, who represents parts of lower Westchester County; Sen. David Carlucci, D-Clarkstown, Rockland County, is a member. Peralta said the IDC has shown an ability to bring "progressive change" in New York. "The IDC’s track record on delivering for the most vulnerable New Yorkers is irrefutable," Peralta said in a statement. The fight among Democrats has ensnared Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has the party's leader has been urged by Democrats to do more to bring the warring factions together. "The governor has consistently failed to unite his own party against Trump Republicans and to fully support those fighting for a progressive majority in the state Senate," the union-backed Working Families Party said in a statement Wednesday. Cuomo, though, has countered that he tried to help Democrats last November, but it's not for him to meddle in Senate infighting. "They have tensions and personal animus and factions that predate my election that have nothing to do with me," Cuomo told reporters last month. "And they are going to have to work that out themselves – if it is to be worked out."

