Reward being offered to help solve Lackawanna arson

Fire scene on Ingham Avenue in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y.-- The Erie County District Attorney's office is now offering a reward for help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for an arson in Lackawanna that hurt several people back in April.

The District Attorney's office is offering up to $11,000 to find the person or persons responsible of starting the fire on April 22 at 79 Ingham Avenue. Seven people were seriously hurt, including two young children.

Back in May, a source at the Erie County Sheriff's Office says an accelerant was found that they believe is in connection with the fire. That fire started in the common hallway of a four-unit building.

The District Attorney's office will be providing more details Wednesday morning and we will continue to update as we learn more.

