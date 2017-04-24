You can see the lead paint peeling off this home on the West Side of Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Reuters investigative report labeled Buffalo "among the most dangerous lead hotspots in America" and identified four Queen City ZIP Codes where more than 40% of children tested had elevated levels of lead in their blood.

The testing includes thousands of children from 2006 to 2014. Those four ZIP Codes included three on the East Side (14208, 14211 and 14212) and one on the West Side (14213).

The Reuters report focused on proposed cuts to lead programs in the Trump Administration's budget blueprint, saying cuts to eight different federal agencies would add up to several billion dollars.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told 2 On Your Side the proposed cuts would cost the city between $16 and $18 million a year.

"Losing Community Development Block Grant funds, losing H.O.M.E. funds, so our hope is that the budget as proposed is not the budget that gets passed," Brown said.

Congressman Brian Higgins, a Democrat, strongly opposes the proposed cuts.

He sent a letter to leaders in two U.S. House committees asking federal funding to prevent lead poisoning from being cut.

"Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems," Higgins said in the letter.

2 On Your Side also reached out to Republican Rep. Chris Collins, but his office did not respond to our message.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV