Rep. Slaughter seeks review after Canadians reportedly denied entry

Border Crossing

WASHINGTON - Rep. Louise Slaughter is calling for a full review of U.S. border inspection and admission practices after reports that some Canadians were denied entry into the United States when they said they wanted to participate in the Women’s March on Washington in January.

Several news outlets reported the Canadians’ allegations that Customs and Border Protection officers asked whether they were “pro-Trump” or “anti-Trump” and then refused their admission on the basis of their political beliefs.

Another group was reportedly denied after questioning not only on their political beliefs but on whether they practiced Islam, the Fairport Democrat wrote in a letter Thursday to John F. Kelly, the secretary for Homeland Security.

Slaughter called for Kelly to review inspection and admission practices to ensure no "unlawful and political or religious tests" are being used to determine U.S. entry.

“Denying entry to men and women on a political or religious basis does nothing to protect our security and severely undermines the principles upon which this nation was founded,” she wrote.

A DHS official, who emailed on background, wrote that "the department will respond to Rep. Slaughter directly."

Women's marches on Jan. 21 drew hundreds of thousands to D.C. and millions worldwide to send a message on women's rights a day after President Trump's inauguration.

Slaughter's Monroe County district is across Lake Ontario from Canada. She wrote that the news reports are “deeply troubling” to her and her constituents.

“Ensuring secure, efficient travel for my constituents and others in western and upstate New York to and from Canada is of great importance to me,” she wrote.

