Renewed Calls For Route 60 Safety Improvements

Route 60 (Photo: Spewak, Daniel)

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY - A fatal accident on Route 60 near Sinclairville Monday morning has re-ignited calls for safety improvements along one of the county's busiest thoroughfares.

The county executive, for example, suggested more passing lanes and turn lanes. A neighbor near the scene of the crash advocated for a widening of the road, and social media users asked for more lights and more consistent speed limits.

"Come morning and evening, traffic's pretty intense," David Barham of Sinclairville said. "It is kind of hazardous."

The state's Department of Transportation, however, has not yet deemed this portion of Route 60 a "priority," since the accident rate does not exceed the state average. Data provided by the department indicates that accidents occur about half as frequently on this stretch of Route 60 compared to similar roads statewide.

Even so, the Department of Transportation recorded a total of seven collisions within the 3/4 mile stretch near Monday's accident between Nov. 2013 and Oct. 2016.

And that's why County Executive Vince Horrigan and county legislators have lobbied the Department of Transportation repeatedly to take a closer look at Route 60, in spite of the data.

"The volume of traffic and the tragedies of accidents, and some fatalities that have occurred, we have really unanimous support of all elected officials from Jamestown all the way up to Dunkirk to get some safety improvements," Horrigan said. "There's really just no room for error on this road."

Horrigan said state transportation representatives have also told him the accident rate is not high enough to require action.

Horrigan, with an understanding that the state does have many other priorities to handle, said he's been in touch with State Senator Cathy Young and Assemblyman Andy Goodell about Route 60.

With the National Comedy Center opening this year in Jamestown, traffic on Route 60 between Buffalo and the Southern Tier is expected to continue to increase. According to state data, an average of about 7,400 cars travel both northbound and southbound on Route 60 each day on the stretch of the road near Sinclairville.

"As of yet, we just haven't been able to make it to the top of the list to be able to get that funded," Horrigan said. "Working with Senator Young and Assemblyman Goodell, we're pushing hard."

Barham, who lives only a short drive away from the scene of Monday's accident, said Route 60 is especially treacherous when snow and ice fall.

"In winter time, it's pretty bad going down that hill," Barnham said. "You can slide."

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the cause of Monday's accident.

