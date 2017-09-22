Record heat could greet Bills fans

(Photo: Deluca, David)

ORCHARD PARK, NY – An early autumn heatwave in Western New York will reach its peak just in time for Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game at New Era Field.

With record high temperatures possible, the contest against the Denver Broncos could go down as perhaps the hottest regular season game played at the stadium in its more than 40-year history.

For Bills fans, who regularly endure late-season temperatures which dip well below freezing to cheer on their team, there will likely be few complaints about a near 90 degree day in late September.

However, while there may be few complaints, there still could be concern, particularly about heat stroke and dehydration.

"It's gonna be a hot game, muggy, possibly a record high,” said Bills Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, Andy Major.

“We advise fans to wear light clothing, wear a cap, wear your sunscreen, and drink a lot of water stay to stay hydrated," Major said.

Stadium rules prohibit fans from bringing bottled water or other drinks into the stadium.

However, in anticipation of the high heat and humidity, the Bills will be discounting the price of bottled water sold at the stadium, which is normally purchased for $5 at games, to $3 this Sunday.

"That's still a lot for water," said Jan Kastberg, a long time Bills fan who along with his longtime friend Denny Wood had already set up their camper in the parking lot near the stadium on Friday afternoon, where they will stay until after Sunday’s game.

“Our seats are in the front row of the lower bowl…and it's warm down there because you're so low you don't get much of a breeze," Kastberg told WGRZ-TV.

Despite the anticipated heat neither was worried about having any problems Sunday, as they sat and munched on hot peppers, of all things.

The Bills are also encouraging fans who drink alcoholic beverages to be more vigilant and responsible, as alcohol can actually exacerbate dehydration.

“We want everyone to enjoy the game but get home safely,” Major said.

