Real or fake? Ghost man photobombs teen's selfie

Do you believe in ghosts?

An eerie Facebook photo has some believing a Georgia teen’s haunting selfie might show a person from the other side.

The picture shows a girl sitting inside the back seat of a vehicle with two men standing just outside the rear window.

“This picture was taken by my 13 year old daughter earlier today at Paradise (the fishing place) in Tifton, Ga.” Jessica Ogletree wrote on Facebook. “Notice my son Kolton in the background and then notice the gentleman standing to his right!!! Ya’ll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing.”

The photo, which was posted a few days ago, is taking social media by storm with thousands of shares.

“Haley was going back through her pictures and saw this and needless to say freaked out and called me lol!” the mother wrote.

The photo has some believing it's evidence that ghosts truly exist and others wondering if Photoshop was used.

