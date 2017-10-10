Nelly released without charges after rape arrest, claims 'I am completely innocent'

Rapper Nelly performs at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Wash., Friday, October 6, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Instagram user leaniey) (Photo: Instagram user leaniey)

Rapper Nelly has been booked and released without being charged following his rape arrest in Auburn, Wash., his lawyer and manager tell USA TODAY.

In an email, manager Juliette Harris said he will not make Saturday's scheduled tour stop in Ridgefield, Wash., where he was due to play a show with country duo Florida Georgia Line.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker confirmed to the Associated Press that Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was booked Saturday morning after being arrested at about 4:37 a.m. in his tour bus at a Walmart.

According to the jail's inmate database, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, indicating force was used or the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled.

At 12:23 a.m. Saturday, between the show and his arrest, he tweeted, “its (sic) really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.”

Later Saturday, he sent out several tweets in response to the accusation.

"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation," he said.

"I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation."

In an email, attorney Scott Rosenblum told USA TODAY, "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."





Nelly, 42, is a three-time Grammy winner, including for the song Hot in Herre, which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002.

The following year, he shared a Grammy for the song Shake Ya Tailfeather with Murphy Lee and Sean Combs.

He is also known for the hits My Place and Over and Over. He appeared in the 2005 film The Longest Yard.

Nelly is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Contributing: Associated Press

Read: Auburn Police press release on rapper Nelly's arrest

Nelly serenades a fan during a concert at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Wash. Friday, October 6, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Instagram user goldarr)

