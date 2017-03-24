'Raise the Age' central to N.Y. budget talks

ALBANY -- The treatment of teenagers in New York's criminal-justice program has become a central part of state budget negotiations between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top state lawmakers.

In closed-door negotiations, Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan have discussed a plan to change state law so 16- and 17-year-olds are no longer automatically tried as adults.

New York is one of two states that sets the criminal age of responsibility at 16, along with North Carolina.

Talks underway

Criminal-justice reform advocates and clergy have led a years-long "Raise the Age" effort to increase the age to 18, only to be met with concerns in the Republican-led Senate.

But in recent days, Flanagan has acknowledged discussions on the issue have taken place during state budget negotiations, though he noted the GOP still has concerns.

Those talks are now at a critical point: The state budget is due March 31.

“Raise the Age is a very contentious issue," Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, said Monday on the Capitol Pressroom, a public-radio program. "A number of our members and colleagues have very significant concerns about what the changes in the law might be."

Cuomo, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Democratic lawmakers and reform advocates have long called for making the change.

Advocates' case

Supporters have argued that the state's current system can result in young people of limited means being sent to adult prison settings that are inappropriate for them.

Each year, 1,600 convictions of 16- and 17-year-olds in New York result in a criminal record, according to a 2014 report from Cuomo's Commission on Youth, Public Safety and Justice.

The report found about 800 were in adult jails or prison in the state on any given day.

"Putting aside the fact that psychologists will testify that 16- and 17-years-olds often are not mentally mature, the reality of putting a 16- or 17-year-old in the same facility as hardened adult criminals is on its face cruel and unusual," Cuomo said at an event in Manhattan earlier this month.

But the issue isn't as simple as just raising the age.

If lawmakers and Cuomo agree to do it, they also have to decide where to direct those who are charged with a crime.

Changes debated

Cuomo's proposal would gradually increase the age of criminal liability to 17 in 2019 and 18 in 2020.

It would expand family courts to include 16- and 17-year-olds who are charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, as well as harassment and disorderly conduct violations.

Under the governor's plan, those charged with violent felonies would be tried in new "Youth Parts" in state Supreme Court, which would be created to specifically deal with juvenile and violent offenses.

Senate Republicans have raised concern about which crimes would be affected by the change, particularly violent crimes.