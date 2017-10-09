Public hearing held for proposed hotel in Amherst

Amherst, NY- A small group of people showed up for a public hearing on a controversial development project in Amherst.

Uniland Development Company wants to build a hotel near the Northtown Center. If approved, the town board would have to rezone a nearly three acre piece of land to make way for the hotel.

Neighbors against the project say they're worried about noise and believe the town has enough hotels already.

If approved, the project would cost nearly 11-million dollars.

The board has scheduled a vote for October 30th.

