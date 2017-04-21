Prince celebrations underway at Paisley Park, First Avenue

Fans of Prince tied cut-out of doves, flowers and other memorabilia to the fence that surrounds Paisley Park on the anniversary of Prince's death, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2017. (Photo: CRAIG LASSIG, This content is subject to copyright.)

MINNEAPOLIS - It has been a year since the passing of Minnesota music icon Prince. Much has changed since then, but the emotion surrounding places like Paisley Park and First Avenue are still very real and very raw.

Paisley Park, the Chanhassen recording complex where Prince lived, is the epicenter of events celebrating his life, his legacy, his music. The compound opened as a museum last October. "Celebration 2017" is a four-day event featuring performances by former Prince bandmates and panel discussions.

Tourists gather outside Paisley Park to wait for a tour on the anniversary of Prince's death, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2017. (Photo: CRAIG LASSIG, This content is subject to copyright.)

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here today," said Diana Rivera of Chicago. "I couldn't be anywhere else. This is where our family is," added Peggy Myers of Detroit.

Both are among the thousands of Prince fans are donning purple and making the pilgrimage to Paisley Park and other Prince landmarks in the Twin Cities.

"We're celebrating the life and the love he gave us. It's the best way to put it," Myers said.

A time for reflection. A time for celebration.

"I never met him. But I did dance with him on stage," Rivera recalled. "There were a thousand people all around us, but it was just him and I. He held my hand, he bowed me to the crowd, he provided a connection and honored the audience -- sort of using me as a vessel, saying thank you. It's a moment I could never forget."

CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 20: In this handout provided by Paisley Park Studios, Iconic Paisley Park Soundstage during Celebration 2017 on April 20, 2017 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. (Photo: Paisley Park Studios/Steve Parke/Getty Images, 2017 Paisley Park Studios/Steve Parke)

Prince left a new impression for others like Jennifer Umolac of Minneapolis.

"I wasn't part of the 'Purple Family' but since his passing, I have really come to appreciate and understand the impact he had on the city I grew up in and the city love," Umolac said.

A steady stream of Prince fans passed First Avenue on Friday, the downtown Minneapolis nightclub featured in Prince's hit 1984 movie "Purple Rain." Many fans pictures with his gold star while laughing, crying and singing tunes with other faithful purple followers.

Nigel Hart is one of a group of Prince fans from Europe. April 21st is his birthday.

Jennifer Umolac of Minneapolis burns a stick of palo santo next to a photograph of Prince after she placed on the fence next to Paisley Park on the anniversary of Prince's, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2017. (Photo: CRAIG LASSIG, This content is subject to copyright.)

"Because I was so emotional last year I said I must be here on the anniversary," he said. "We have spent the last 30 years following Prince. This, sadly, is closure."

First Avenue is hosting dance parties all weekend long, including a sold-out block party Saturday night. Many Twin Cities landmarks will be lit in purple on this, the 21st day of April, also known as "Prince Day" in Minnesota.

Prince was found dead at Paisley Park of an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016.





