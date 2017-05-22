Pridgen starting unsolved homicide newsletter

WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- So far this year, a Buffalo police spokesperson tells 2 On your Side that there have been 23 homicides in the City of Buffalo. Police have made arrests in two of them from this year, and they've cleared five other homicides from previous years this year.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen came up with an idea to help solve more of the city's homicides. Pridgen is launching a newsletter this week.

When two men broke in to True Bethel Baptist Church this month, Pridgen got a lot of support and feedback from the community.

"I thought to myself why not utilize that same power and effort to get out the information about those who have lost their lives," said Pridgen.

Sunday night, Pridgen came up with the idea to start a newsletter -- both a paper version and online version -- about Buffalo's unsolved homicides.

"Not just putting the victims' pictures out there, but making sure people understood they are real people. Putting a synopsis about their life, the children that they left, and really encouraging the public to if you see something, say something even about some of these cold cases," says Pridgen.

"How has it been received by the community so far?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

“You know, like anything and everything, there's some that receive it and some who say it's not enough and we totally, I totally agree it's not enough. It's a start though," says Pridgen.

Jim Heaney, our partner at Investigative Post, has done extensive reporting on Buffalo's homicide clearance rate.

"In any given year, Buffalo Police are going to clear between a quarter and a third of homicides in the City. It's not a good track record. Nationally, about 60-percent of homicides get cleared," says Heaney.

Heaney says there are many reasons why so many homicides go unsolved.

"It depends on who you talk to. The community will say poor relations with the department. The police will say less witness cooperation. There's been some issues within the homicide squad itself," says Heaney.

The first edition of Pridgen's newsletter will be printed and posted Friday. He says it will most likely come out four times a year.

"I would love that we don't have many more homicides so we don't have to continue something like this, but this is right now to really put it out here, especially in the summer, to keep these folks' names right in our forefront and hopefully, hopefully, if it even brings one person to justice, that's great," says Pridgen.

Pridgen’s staff got the website up and running on Monday. You can submit a story and photos for it right now. Pridgen is also taking suggestions for a name for the newsletter.

