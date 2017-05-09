Pres. Trump fires FBI Director Comey

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday May 03, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2017 The Washington Post)

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, the White House said.

Trump's actions to fire Comey were based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

​A search for a new permanent FBI director will begin immediately, Spicer said.

The firing came just after the FBI confirmed Comey provided erroneous testimony to a Senate panel about how Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin handled classified emails.

The FBI is currently conducting an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during last year's presidential election. Comey also has been under fire from Democrats for months over his announcement, less than two weeks before the November election, that the FBI was reopening an e-mail investigation into Clinton.

