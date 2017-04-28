Prayer Vigil for Boy Hurt in ATV Crash

Zach Matla ( Photo provided by family ) (Photo: Ly, Heather)

ELMA, N.Y. - Friends and loved ones will gather Friday night for a prayer vigil for a young boy critically injured in an ATV crash Wednesday.

Zach Matla, 12, was out riding with friends when he hit a tree root and his ATV flipped on top of him. He suffered a severe head injury.

His grandmother tells 2 On Your Side he's currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital. She said doctors are trying to control the swelling on his brain.

Countless family members are at his side and praying for a miracle. They're appreciative of all of the support they've received since the accident.

Sadly, the family has been through a lot over the past six weeks. In March, Zach's mom had brain surgery to remove a tumor. His grandmother said Zach was at his mom's side the whole time helping her to recover.

"He was glued to her side. He brought a smile to her face. He tucked her into bed. Anything she needs. He has been with her, by her side. She wouldn't have been as recovered as she is now without him. His love is just unbelievable," said Amy Gruttolori, Zach's grandmother.

The prayer vigil is Friday, April 28 at Elma Village Green on Bowen Road. The family invites everyone in the community to come out and show their support for Zach.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV