Powerful earthquake shakes Chile

Seismograph and earthquake (Photo: Petrovich9)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) -- There have been no reports of deaths and only minor damage known so far, after a powerful earthquake shook southern Chile.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.6 quake struck in a sparsely populated area near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, some 800 miles south of the capital of Santiago.

Chile's national emergency director says some 4,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas for fear of a possible tsunami. However, the alert was eased about 90 minutes after the quake.