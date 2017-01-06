Gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, killing 1

A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing one, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The Fort Lauderdale airport tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted he was at the airport at the time of the shooting and "everyone is running." He later tweeted that "all seems calm."

