Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities say three suspects have been arrested after a police officer was shot and killed and another injured in Polk County on Friday.

A Polk County police officer told 11Alive that a female police detective was fatally wounded. A bullet struck a male officer's bulletproof vest and that officer survived, authorities said.

Barry Atkison, an assistant county manager for Polk County, told the Associated Press that two suspects were arrested after the shooting and a third was being sought.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for Seth Brandon Spangler in the area of 123 Santa Claus Road in Cedartown, Ga.

At 3 p.m., the GBI said he had been captured.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

The names of the other two suspects had not been released as of 4 p.m. Friday.

