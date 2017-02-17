WNY native to be named White House Comm. Director

WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2005 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY-- The White House is poised to soon announce a new communications director, and the pick is a Western New York native.

A senior Trump administration official confirmed to NBC News that Mike Dubke will be announced for the job as early as Friday.

Dubke grew up in Hamburg and graduated from Hamburg High School, before heading off to college near Utica.

His profile picture on Twitter is a Buffalo Bills helmet. He's a huge fan and still has season tickets.

Dubke founded Crossroads Media, which has been very prominent in Republican politics.

Congressman Chris Collins (R) congratulated Dubke on Twitter for the new post.

Congratulations to Buffalo's own Michael Dubke, the new WH Communications Director. I'm lucky to have had his help in the past. #MAGA — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) February 17, 2017

