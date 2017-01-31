Williamsville Mayor to run for Amherst Town Supervisor

AMHERST, N.Y. - Village of Williamsville Mayor Brian Kulpa will seek the Democratic Nomination in the race for Amherst Town Supervisor.
Current Supervisor Dr. Barry Weinstein, a Republican, is serving his second term and can not run for re-election.
Kulpa, who has an extensive background in urban planning, is in his second term as Williamsville Mayor. He is a senior associate at Clark Patterson Lee, an architecture and planning firm headquartered in Rochester with offices in Buffalo.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs