Williamsville Mayor to run for Amherst Town Supervisor

WGRZ 5:21 PM. EST January 31, 2017

AMHERST, N.Y. - Village of Williamsville Mayor Brian Kulpa will seek the Democratic Nomination in the race for Amherst Town Supervisor.

Current Supervisor Dr. Barry Weinstein, a Republican, is serving his second term and can not run for re-election.

Kulpa, who has an extensive background in urban planning, is in his second term as Williamsville Mayor. He is a senior associate at Clark Patterson Lee, an architecture and planning firm headquartered in Rochester with offices in Buffalo. 

