BUFFALO, NY-- Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Western New York for a fundraiser for Congressman Chris Collins.

Two sources tells 2 On Your Side Pence is expected to visit for a luncheon on October 17.

Collins was the first elected Republican to announce his support for Donald Trump during his campaign for president.

Collins has faced backlash from the community earlier this year by saying he would never host a town hall meeting. Collins is also facing a House Committee Ethics investigation on his investment practices. Collins referred to the investigation as a "partisan witch hunt".

