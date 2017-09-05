(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY – A Washington, D.C. based labor union held the first of what it says will be several “Trump & Walmart Make America Worse” rallies, which they plan to hold in the cities along the east coast.

However, only about 40 people attended the first of the rallies organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which was held at Buffalo State College.

Attendees, joined by U.S. Rep Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) and New York State Senator Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) decried the policies of President Trump, which they claim are bad for workers.

They further likened Trump Administration policies to those of Walmart, a long time target of organized labor.

The retail giant ranks as the nation’s largest company in terms of revenue, but has long been accused by unions, who have tried and failed to organize its workers, of paying substandard wages and benefits.

