Trump's first post-election news conference

President-elect Donald Trump at his last news conference on July 27, 2016. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election.



The last time Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival's emails.



Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups - interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment and has yet to say whether a full briefing with intelligence officials last week did anything to sway him.

