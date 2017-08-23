Trump: U.S. will end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point

(AP) President Donald Trump, at an event in Phoenix, said that the U.S. will "end up probably terminating" the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico "at some point."

Wrapping up the first round of NAFTA renegotiation talks Sunday, the three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada in late September and back in the United States in October.



They did not offer details on the substance of the five-day talks.



The negotiations are likely to prove contentious. U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer last week that the United States "is not interested in a mere tweaking" of NAFTA and will seek an ambitious rewrite of a deal the Trump administration blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

