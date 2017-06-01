Trump to decide on climate agreement

(Photo: Getty images)

President Trump has announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he intends to reveal his decision on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Reports indicate that he intends to withdraw from the agreement.

If the U.S. secedes from the alliance, it would become only the third nation out of 197 that is eligible to participate in the agreement but refuse to do so. The other countries are Syria and Nicaragua.

