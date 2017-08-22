Trump says Joe Arpaio will be 'just fine' but no pardon made at Phoenix rally

Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prior to a rally on January 26, 2016 in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Trump made a "prediction" at his Phoenix rally Tuesday night, saying Joe Arpaio "would be just fine," referencing a presidential pardon for the former Maricopa County Sheriff.

Trump said he would not announce a pardon for the former sheriff Tuesday night, but hinted at a future pardon.

"I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy," Trump said. "But Sheriff Joe will feel good."

President on #Arpaio: "I will make a prediction. He is just going to be just fine, OK?" Basically says he will pardon him later. #12News — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) August 23, 2017

BOOM @realDonaldTrump "prediction" re Arpaio pardon: "He'll be alright. I won't do it tonight. But Sheriff Joe will feel good." #12News — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 23, 2017

Earlier Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump would not pardon Arpaio, according to NBC correspondent Peter Alexander.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today,” White House press secretary Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One.

The news came as Trump landed in Yuma, Arizona, prior to visiting Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night.

Trump had previously said he was "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio, who was found guilty of contempt of court earlier this summer.

"Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?" Trump asked the crowd Tuesday night at the campaign rally.

On Monday, Arpaio said he would not be attending Trump's rally.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

© 2017 KPNX-TV