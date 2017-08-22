Trump gets in digs at both Arizona senators without naming names

Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake in Washington, DC. Nov. 4, 2015 (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While Pres. Donald Trump didn't mention Sen. John McCain or Sen. Jeff Flake by name on Tuesday, he alluded to them during his rally.

From the Phoenix Convention Center, Trump repeatedly mentioned "one vote" that made the difference in the health care vote.

"We were just one vote away from victory after seven years of everyone proclaiming 'repeal and replace,'" said Trump. "One vote away. One vote away."

The one vote he's likely referring to: the dramatic 'no' vote McCain made on the floor of the Senate.

McCain returned to Washington D.C. to cast his vote after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was told not to mention any names.

"So I won't," he said. "No I won't. One vote away and I will not mention any names. Very presidential, isn't it?"

Trump didn't only allude to McCain in his comments, however. He also made statements seemingly directed at Flake.

"And nobody wants me to talk about your other senator who's weak on borders, weak on crime," Trump continued, "So I won't talk about him."

"Nobody wants me to talk about him. Nobody knows who the hell he is."

He may not have mentioned names on Tuesday night, but he has previously gone after both of the Arizona senators.

Just this month, he attacked Flake on Twitter and threw his support behind potential opponent Kelli Ward.

