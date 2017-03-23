Spicer calls on Schumer to drop filibuster plan

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Senate Minority Leader, Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media about the Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it's "truly disappointing" that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has announced that he intends to oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court.



Spokesman Sean Spicer says the announcement breaks with the tradition of how the Senate has handled Supreme Court confirmation votes in modern times.



He says it also represents the type of partisanship the public is tired of.



Spicer says Senate Republicans did not filibuster, or try to block, a confirmation vote on Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, the two justices that former President Barack Obama nominated to the nation's highest court.



Spicer says the American people voted for a "fair up or down vote" on Gorsuch. He's calling on Schumer to abandon his plans.



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will vote no on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the United States Supreme Court.



Sanders says Gorsuch has refused to answer legitimate questions and "brought the confirmation process to a new low in a thick fog of evasion."



Sanders' decision is not a surprise and his announcement comes after Gorsuch spent two days answering questions from a Senate panel examining his qualifications. Republicans say Gorsuch showed great humility during his testimony.



But Sanders says in a press release that Americans deserve a justice who respects the rights of workers to be treated fairly instead of bowing to big business.



He also says voting for Gorsuch risks a court that would put in jeopardy privacy rights and a woman's right to control her body.

