Sen. Rob Ortt, ex-Sen. George Maziarz facing charges

ALBANY - State Sen. Robert Ortt and former Sen. George Maziarz are facing state charges related to a years-long probe of Maziarz's campaign-fundraising practices.

Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican whose district includes part of Monroe County, issued a statement late Wednesday confirming he has been charged and vowing to fight back, though details of the indictment were not yet made public.

He will face a charge of offering a false instrument for filing, according to his office.

Maziarz, a Newfane Republican who held the post prior to Ortt, is also expected to face charges, though details were similarly scarce Wednesday night. He could not be reached for comment, and his attorney, Joseph LaTona, declined comment earlier in the day.

The indictments -- which are expected to be unsealed Thursday morning -- were handed down the same day former Niagara County Republican Chairman Henry Wojtaszek pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor under the state election law.

In his statement, Ortt blasted state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, accusing the Democrat of using his office to "persecute his political opponents."

His office contended Wednesday that the charge centers on an agreement his wife, a graphic designer, had with a Niagara County-based company that is known for producing campaign mailers and materials.

"As someone who fought and sacrificed for our country, I am sickened that a career politician and hyper-partisan like Eric Schneiderman can concoct baseless charges to serve his own political agenda," said Ortt, an Army National Guard veteran.

Schneiderman's office declined comment Wednesday.

Wojtaszek, now president of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., admitted to a misdemeanor charge, OTB confirmed Wednesday.

The exact details of Wojtaszek's guilty plea were not made public as of Wednesday afternoon, but it's believed to be connected to the probe of Maziarz's campaign fundraising.

OTB said the charge dates back to events in 2012 and focuses on his failure to file a required statement with state election regulators.

Wojtaszek could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

A grand jury in Albany had been examining the fundraising of Maziarz, R-Newfane, and Niagara County Republicans, which have received scrutiny from various investigators since at least 2014.

The indictments and Wojtaszek's plea, first reported by The Buffalo News, came the same day Ortt volunteered to testify in front of an Albany grand jury in the case.

"He felt strongly that he wanted to help the investigation in any way he could, which is why he is voluntarily speaking to the grand jury investigating George Maziarz and will answer any questions they may have," Ortt spokeswoman Andrea Bozek said in a statement.

Ortt took over for Maziarz in 2015. His district includes all of Niagara and Orleans counties and the towns of Sweden and Ogden in Monroe County.

Maziarz declined to run for re-election in 2014 after his campaign fundraising gained scrutiny from the Moreland Commission, an anti-corruption probe Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly shut down that year.

He represented the district for 20 years.

The Niagara Gazette and Buffalo News have reported a handful of individuals tied to Maziarz have been subpoenaed to testify, including Ortt's wife, Meghan, and Assemblyman Michael Norris, R-Lockport, Niagara County, another former county GOP chair.

Wojtaszek has longstanding ties to both Maziarz and the Niagara County GOP, serving as its chairman for nearly a decade before stepping down in 2009.

A longtime player in New York politics, Wojtaszek made a bid for state GOP chair in 2009 and unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport, in 2002.

Wojtaszek's wife is current Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek.

Last year, Henry Wojtaszek was named president and CEO of OTB's New York western region, which covers 15 counties and two cities, including Buffalo and Rochester. The region stretches as far south as Steuben County.

In a statement Wednesday, Western Region OTB board chairman Robert Bianchi said Wojtaszek has been "very forthcoming" with the board about the matter.

Bianchi said the OTB board "fully supports" Wojtaszek, who has "fully accepted responsibility."

"Mr. Wojtaszek is and will remain an important member of our organization," Bianchi said.

