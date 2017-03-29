Sen. Ortt wants charges dropped

Official portrait of State Senator Robert Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) (Photo: New York State Senate)

ALBANY -- A state senator from western New York is asking a county court to throw out the felony charges he's facing, claiming he didn't get the chance to address the documents at the center of the case.

Sen. Robert Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican whose district stretches into Monroe County, was indicted last week on three felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

He was accused of participating in a scheme to pad his salary in his previous job as North Tonawanda mayor by helping hide $21,500 in payments to his wife, Meghan, from the Niagara County Republican Committee.

On Tuesday, Stephen Coffey, Ortt's attorney, filed a motion asking Albany County Judge Peter Lynch to dismiss the case.

Coffey claims state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office didn't give Ortt an opportunity to review or respond to the Niagara County GOP filings at the center of the case during Ortt's grand jury testimony.

He claims that is reason to toss the indictment.

"(State law) plainly establishes that a Grand Jury witness testifying in his or her own behalf must be allowed to give all relevant and competent evidence concerning the case," Coffey wrote. "Here, the prosecution intentionally prevented Senator Ortt from exercising that right and prevented the Grand Jury from considering relevant and competent evidence."

Ort was indicted March 23 along with his predecessor, former Sen. George Maziarz, R-Newfane, Niagara County.

Maziarz was accused of concealing campaign payments to a former aide who had resigned from his government job after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Following the indictment, Ortt repeatedly attacked Schneiderman, a Democrat, accusing him of pursuing charges for political purposes.

Schneiderman, a former state senator, has denied party politics played any role, with his office pointing to his prosecution of fellow Democrats like former Sen. Shirley Huntley and New York City Councilman Ruben Wills.

Last week, Schneiderman said the case against Ortt stands on the merits, accusing the senator of trying to distract from the substance of the charges.

"The people of New York do not want to see no-show jobs and shadowy movements of money that are concealed from public view," Schneiderman said Friday.

Andrea Bozek, a spokeswoman for Ortt, said Coffey's motion is the "first legal step in exposing Eric Schneiderman’s political and false charges."

"Rob and Meghan paid all appropriate taxes on the retainer and fully disclosed it on the only written instrument that he has ever been responsible for filing, his personal financial disclosure," Bozek said in a statement.

Ortt's Senate district includes all of Niagara and Orleans counties, as well as the towns of Sweden and Ogden in Monroe County.

