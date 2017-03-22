Sen. Ortt to testify in George Maziarz probe

Niagara County State Senator George Maziarz (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY - State Sen. Robert Ortt will testify in front of a grand jury investigating former Sen. George Maziarz, a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

A grand jury in Albany has been examining the campaign fundraising practices of Maziarz and Niagara County Republicans, which have received scrutiny from various investigators since at least 2014.

A spokeswoman for Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Niagara County, issued a statement Wednesday confirming the senator has volunteered to testify in the probe, which is now being led by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

"(Ortt) felt strongly that he wanted to help the investigation in any way he could, which is why he is voluntarily speaking to the grand jury investigating George Maziarz and will answer any questions they may have," spokeswoman Andrea Bozek said in the statement.

Ortt succeeded Maziarz in 2015, representing a district that includes all of Niagara and Orleans county and the towns of Sweden and Ogden in Monroe County.

Maziarz, R-Newfane, Niagara County, declined to run for re-election in 2014 after his campaign fundraising gained scrutiny from the Moreland Commission, an anti-corruption probe Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly shut down that year.

He represented the district for 20 years.

The scope of Schneiderman's probe is not clear, and a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office declined comment Wednesday.

The Niagara Gazette and Buffalo News have reported a handful of individuals tied to Maziarz have been subpoenaed to testify, including Ortt's wife, Megan, and Assemblyman Michael Norris, R-Lockport, Niagara County.

Joseph LaTona, an attorney for Maziarz, declined comment.

