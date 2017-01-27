Renewed push for animal cruelty bill

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Imagine coming home and discovering your house has been burglarized. That is one thing. But imagine you come home and find your house has been burglarized and your family pet was killed in the process.

Right now, there is no extra punishment for the death of your dog but supporters of an animal cruelty bill are hoping to change that.

Under the Kirby and Quigley bill, named after two Montgomery County dogs killed in a burglary last year, anyone who harms animals during the course of a felony would be charged with a second felony.

That would automatically add two years to their prison sentence.

Senator Tim Kennedy said it all comes down to accountability.

"We need to strengthen the laws against animal cruelty in every way as far as I'm concerned," Kennedy said. "If you're an individual who's committing a felony or a crime and in the course of committing that crime, you kill an animal or a pet companion, then you should be held accountable and you should get more prison time for that."

Senator Jim Tedisco first introduced this measure. He said each year the bill gets hung up in the assembly.

But there is a renewed effort to get it done this year with animal abuse cases continuing to make headlines across the nation.

