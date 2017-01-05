Protesters gather outside Trump team luncheon

BUFFALO, NY - Protesters have gathered outside the Delaware North Building in downtown Buffalo. That's where a fundraiser is being held Thursday for Donald Trump's transition committee.
One of Donald Trump's key advisors, and former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, is going to be the special guest at a noon luncheon.
Tickets sold for $5,000 per person.
Protesters say they are there to express displeasure with the president elect. Some of the people attending the event are: Honorary Chair Chris Collins, developer Nick Sinatra and other Republican lawmakers. 2 On Your Side was told that Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino will also attend the luncheon
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs