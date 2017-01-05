Protesters gather outside Trump team luncheon

Protesters have gathered outside the Delaware North Building in downtown Buffalo. That's where a fundraiser is being held Thursday for Donald Trump's transition committee. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - Protesters have gathered outside the Delaware North Building in downtown Buffalo. That's where a fundraiser is being held Thursday for Donald Trump's transition committee.

One of Donald Trump's key advisors, and former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, is going to be the special guest at a noon luncheon.

Tickets sold for $5,000 per person.

Protesters say they are there to express displeasure with the president elect. Some of the people attending the event are: Honorary Chair Chris Collins, developer Nick Sinatra and other Republican lawmakers. 2 On Your Side was told that Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino will also attend the luncheon