WGRZ
Close
Live Video President Trump press conference
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

President Trump press conference

WGRZ Breaking Video

WGRZ 12:12 PM. EST February 16, 2017

President Trump is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon.  He is expected to announce a new pick for Labor Secretary.  You can watch it LIVE in the video player above.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories