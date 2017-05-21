President Trump condemns 'Islamic extremism'
President Trump urged leaders of Muslim countries to stand up against what he calls "Islamic extremism" on Sunday, adopting a tough stance on terror that nonetheless attempts to soften the anti-Muslim rhetoric of his campaign for president.
WGRZ 7:25 PM. EDT May 21, 2017
