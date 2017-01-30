Poll: Voters give Cuomo's agenda high marks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured the state in recent weeks to promote his 2017 agenda, and voters were widely supportive of his initiatives, a poll Monday found.

Voters most favored the Democratic governor's proposal for a $2 billion clean water infrastructure fund, giving preference in state contracts to U.S.-made goods and allowing for ride-hailing services to operate across the state, a Siena College poll said.

Also, 74 percent of voters backed keeping higher income taxes on the wealthy -- a divisive issue at the Capitol.

A majority of New Yorkers supported a state agreement to close Indian Point by 2021, the poll found.

“Cuomo’s agenda for 2017 is chock full of proposals – some new, some old – and many of them enjoy strong bipartisan support," Siena College poll spokesman Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

Only two of the 14 questioned asked about Cuomo's agenda were met with negative support: increasing the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 and building a statewide recreational trail.

While Cuomo's proposals were largely backed, voters gave a declining opinion of its home-state president, Donald Trump.





Gannett