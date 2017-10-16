Pence Coming to WNY To Help Collins, Talk Tax Cuts

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, Custom)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Vice President Mike Pence is going to spend some time in Western New York Tuesday, helping Congressman Chis Collins raise some campaign cash while talking tax cuts.

The official communication from the White House only mentions the Tuesday visit and the topic of "the need for tax reform in the United States."

The notice does not mention the Collins fundraiser.

But events like these are not random. Typically, the President and Vice President top their party's list of must-have fund-raising speakers. The fact that Collins was the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump's White House bid likely did not hurt his chances at landing Pence for the fundraiser.

