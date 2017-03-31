Paladino, Caputo trial delayed

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

ALBANY - A civil trial stemming from a salacious flier during the 2010 New York governor's race has been postponed indefinitely.

Three allies of President Donald Trump -- Roger Stone, Michael Caputo and Carl Paladino -- had been set to stand trial this week in the defamation case, which centers of allegations of conduct that happened years before Trump became a presidential candidate.

On Thursday, state Supreme Court Justice Richard Braun of Manhattan struck the case from the court calendar, according to court records, to give the sides more time to prepare.

Warren Redlich, the 2010 Libertarian candidate for governor, filed a lawsuit in 2011 accusing Stone, Caputo and Paladino of orchestrating and distributing a damaging, unfounded mailer that branded Redlich a "sick twisted pervert" and sexual predator.

All three defendants have denied wrongdoing.

Paladino was the 2010 GOP candidate for governor, losing to current Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He was honorary co-chair of Trump's New York campaign last year.

Caputo, a Stone protege, was Paladino's campaign manager. Stone, meanwhile, was campaign manager for Kristin Davis, a former madam who ran on the Anti-Prohibition line in 2010.

Stone and Caputo were advisers to Trump during his 2016 campaign, though both stepped down well before the election.

The civil trial will be delayed until August, at least. Braun scheduled the next court appearance -- a compliance conference -- for Aug. 8.

Redlich is seeking at least $20 million in damages.

