NYT: Gallivan given undue stipend

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A report claims a local state senator took a stipend he was not entitled to.

That state senator is Patrick Gallivan (R - Elma).

An article in the New York Times claims he's one of three senators recently falsely identified as committee leaders in payroll documents, and got a stipend worth $13,500.

This particular stipend involves a committee where Gallivan is vice-chair and not chair. Only chairs are entitled to stipends.

By state law, legislators can receive only one stipend and lawmakers typically take the greater stipend if they hold multiple leadership positions.

We contacted a spokesperson for Gallivan and have not yet heard back.