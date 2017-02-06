NYS Senate expected to vote on ridesharing

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY, NY-- The push to bring ridesharing to upstate New York will continue with a big vote in Albany.

A new bill to allow Uber and Lyft to operate in Buffalo and across New York -- will be voted on in the state senate.

This bill includes certain protections, including driver background checks, but it will "not" require fingerprinting for drivers.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, is expected to approve this. The Assembly has not yet acted.

