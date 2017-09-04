NY officials will sue federal gov't if Trump ends DACA

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

BUFFALO, NY-- Top New York state officials are threatening to sue the federal government if President Trump ends protections for immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.



Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said they will file the lawsuit if President Trump ends the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program."

Both said on Monday in a press release that ending the policy would ruin the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people-- including 42,000 New Yorkers.

"Recent reports indicate that President Trump will be ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy," Governor Cuomo saidin a released statement. "If he moves forward with this cruel action, New York State will sue to protect the 'dreamers' and the state's sovereign interest in the fair and equal application of the law."

?President Trump's decision to end the DACA program would be cruel, gratuitous, and devastating to tens of thousands of New Yorkers—and I will sue to protect them. Dreamers are Americans in every way. They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they've earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known. More than 40,000 New Yorkers are protected under DACA. They pay more than $140 million in state and local taxes. They are vital members of our community. The poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty—written by the descendant of early Jewish immigrants—promises this nation will "lift its lamp" for the huddled masses. New York will never break that promise. And neither will my office," said Schneiderman in a released statement.



The president is expected to announce his decision Tuesday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV