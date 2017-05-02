NY Assembly adds PTSD to med. marijuana list

The New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed a bill Tuesday to add PTSD to the list of qualifying conditions in the medical marijuana program.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to add PTSD to the list of qualifying conditions in the state's medical marijuana program.

The bill, written by Health Committee Chairman Dick Gottfried, unanimously passed his committee last month. It now heads to the State Senate.

"We're optimistic," said a member of Gottfried's staff when asked about the bill's chances in the Senate.

Of the 29 states that have medical marijuana programs, 24 of them include PTSD as a qualifying condition.

