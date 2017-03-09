New York to challenge Trump travel order

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY - New York will add its name to the list of states challenging President Donald Trump's latest order restricting immigrant travel.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Friday he will sign on to an effort led by the state of Washington seeking to block the travel ban, which temporarily suspends refugee resettlement and blocks travel to the U.S. by natives of six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump signed a revised order Monday, citing the six countries' ties to terrorism organizations.

His initial ban was blocked by a stay from the federal courts.

Washington's legal challenge argues the stay should be extended to new order, as well. New York, which will join the suit Monday, also signed on to a previous challenge to Trump's initial ban.

"I am pleased that as state AGs, we are now marshaling our resources to fight Trump’s latest, unconstitutional decree in the Ninth Circuit (court)," Schneiderman said in a statement.

Along with Washington and New York, Hawaii and Minnesota are among the states challenging Trump's new order.

Asked Thursday about Hawaii's lawsuit, which was the first one filed, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump's administration is confident the order will stand up to legal challenge.

"We feel very confident with how that was crafted and the input that was given," Spicer said.

