New bill: Gov. would need to give Capitol address

ALBANY -- Speak before us.

That's the message in a new bill Wednesday that would require the governor to hold an annual State of the State address each January in the state Assembly chamber.

The bill from two Albany-area lawmakers comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision this year to spurn the state Legislature and bypass an annual State of the State address to them.

Instead, the Democratic governor has been holding six regional addresses, ending Wednesday with ones in Syracuse and Albany -- but at the University at Albany, not the state Capitol.

“New Yorkers don’t need a ‘Hunger Games’-style State of the State," Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, Schenectady County, said in a statement.

"Let’s hope no president of the United States decides to deliver the State of the Union Address in our four different continental time zones."

The governor each year is required, by state law, to "communicate by message to the Legislature at every session the condition of the state."

But that doesn't mean it has to be done in a speech, Cuomo's office has said, even though that has been the case since Al Smith was governor in the 1920s.

Since taking office in 2011, Cuomo eschewed the tradition of holding the speech inside the ornate Assembly.

Instead, he held the annual speech with a PowerPoint presentation inside a convention center down the block from the Capitol inside Empire State Plaza.

Two years ago, he decided to hold a combined address: a State of the State speech paired with his budget presentation for the year.

This year, though, he did away with the whole format and went with the regional speeches instead, saying it is an opportunity to speak directly to citizens.

His budget plan has yet to be released. It is due by Tuesday.

The changes angered many state lawmakers, who felt it was a slap at them and at tradition.

Cuomo has battled lawmakers in recent months over their first pay raise since 1999, and a deal for the pay hike collapsed last month.

The bill is aimed at ensuring the Legislature is fully briefed on a governor's agenda, the sponsors said.

It would add one line to section 3, article 4 of the state Constitution that says the governor's annual message "shall be delivered orally in the Assembly Chamber, during the first week of legislative session, with a quorum of the Assembly and a quorum of the Senate present."

Assemblyman Phil Steck, D-Colonie, Albany County, said the State of the State should not be used to "propagandize and then blame the Legislature for what is not accomplished."

He said the speech is "is to outline for the Legislature in a serious manner those policies which the governor believes we can realistically accomplish, working together."

Gannett Albany