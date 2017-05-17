Rep. Justin Amash: If Comey memos are true, Trump could be impeached

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on May, 25, 2011 in Washington, DC, on left. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Justin Amash is the first Republican lawmaker to float the idea of impeachment if the memos written by former FBI Director James Comey are true, according to The Hill.

The congressman from Cascade Township responded "yes" when questioned by a reporter whether details in the memos, including President Donald Trump asking Comey to end an investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, would merit impeachment.

"But everybody gets a fair trial in this country," Amash added as he left a House GOP conference meeting, The Hill reports.

Such specifics in the memos were reported Tuesday, May 17, by the New York Times.

The allegations reportedly contained in the memo are incredibly serious. Mr. Comey also needs to testify in open session ASAP. https://t.co/OjZIvpRsxm — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2017

This isn't Amash's first foray into one of Trump's controversies. The West Michigan libertarian firebrand is one of two House Republicans supporting Democratic legislation to form an independent commission to investigate allegations into Russia and its reach in the U.S. presidential election.

After Dan Scavino Jr., the White House director of social media and a senior advisor to Trump, tweeted Amash is a "big liability" who should be defeated in the primary election, Amash responded: "Bring it on."

Amash also has clashed with Trump on other White House agenda items, including health care.

